Rescue Efforts Continue In Tasmania For Stranded Whales

Only 35 of 230 stranded whales are still alive after a stranding on Tasmania's west coast as rescue and release efforts continue.

Marine conservationists launched a rescue mission on Ocean Beach near Macquarie Harbour, south of Strahan, on Wednesday, but incident controller Brendan Clarke said tragically most of the mammals had died.

"We positioned them overnight, again so that we could assess them this morning, and those ones that have survived - we've got approximately 35 surviving animals out on the beach - the primary focus this morning will be on the rescue and release of those animals," he told reporters on Thursday morning.

"Unfortunately, we do have a high mortality rate out on this particular stranding."

Mr Clarke said the exposed conditions on Ocean Beach contributed to the high death rate.

The stranding is the second in a matter of days, after 14 dead sperm whales washed ashore at King Island on Monday.

Changes in weather and water temperatures have been cited as possible causes for the strandings.

Wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said more deaths were unfortunately inevitable.

"It's inevitable we may lose a few more. They have been stranded for over 24 hours. They're in a highly exposed stressful location," Dr Carlyon told ABC News.

It comes two years after the worst whale stranding in the nation's history occurred in the same location.

About 470 pilot whales were found beached at Macquarie Harbour and the vast majority died.

