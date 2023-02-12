The Project

Rescue Dogs Walk The Catwalk For A Good Cause At New York Fashion Week

Rescue dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion week for a good cause.

Luxury brand Elysian Impact hosted its Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show on Friday during New York Fashion Week and it starred an adorable line up of pups in equally as adorable attire by some of the fashion world’s top designers.

The designers showcased their cruelty-free outfits to a panel of judges.

DRC Ventures partnered with Elysian, and CEO Dr Christina Rahm, who has created a supplement line and a protective clothing line for animals, is also the manager of a luxury pet and human fashion line.

Deeply-invested in the well-being of animals, her husband and his family are all veterinarians and Dr Rahm said, “What are we doing for animals?”

So in addition to the supplement line and protective equipment she makes for them, she said, “I wanted them to look fashionable. So we did a couture line as well.”

Now I had no idea this event was happening and I wish it had been better promoted because I’d have watched. And not purely for the novelty of it all or even to see a lineup of cute doggies in funky outfits, but to marvel at any dog capable of walking in shoes or keeping a hat on. We put a Santa hat on my dog last year and she shook it off and shredded into a thousand pieces. 

