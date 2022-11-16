The Project

Rescue Dog Turns Herself In At Police Station After Getting Lost On A Walk

A lost rescue dog has been reunited with its owners after strolling into a police station for help. What a good doggo!

Rosie, the Border Collie, had wandered away from her owners after being scared by fireworks at a local park. Instead of continuing nowhere, the collie sought help from the local police.  

  

CCTV footage released by Leicestershire police shows the pup arriving and taking a seat in the waiting room at the station.  

  

“The pack at Loughborough Police Station made a new furry friend last week after a lost dog strolled into the station,” Leicestershire police said in a Facebook post 

  

“We’ve collared the CCTV of the Border Collie, Rosie, so you can see her approaching the doors before walking in and taking a seat in the corner. Good dog!”  

  

Police say they fetched Rosie some water, quickly giving her plenty of attention.  

  

“Thankfully, she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie’s owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well,” the post continued.  

  

Rosie's owners, Steve and Julie Harper, said the 10-year-old rescue dog ran away after being spooked by some fireworks during a walk, according to the BBC 

  

"She went and stood with her dad, which she does when she is nervous, and then skedaddled [when the firework went off]," said Mrs Harper.  

  

"She pushed herself through a hedge and handed herself into the police station.  

  

"The police station is right next to the park."  

  

What a smart doggo.  

