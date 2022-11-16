Rescue Dog Turns Herself In At Police Station After Getting Lost On A Walk

Rosie, the Border Collie, had wandered away from her owners after being scared by fireworks at a local park. Instead of continuing nowhere, the collie sought help from the local police.

CCTV footage released by Leicestershire police shows the pup arriving and taking a seat in the waiting room at the station.

“The pack at Loughborough Police Station made a new furry friend last week after a lost dog strolled into the station,” Leicestershire police said in a Facebook post.

“We’ve collared the CCTV of the Border Collie, Rosie, so you can see her approaching the doors before walking in and taking a seat in the corner. Good dog!”

Police say they fetched Rosie some water, quickly giving her plenty of attention.

“Thankfully, she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie’s owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well,” the post continued.

Rosie's owners, Steve and Julie Harper, said the 10-year-old rescue dog ran away after being spooked by some fireworks during a walk, according to the BBC.

"She went and stood with her dad, which she does when she is nervous, and then skedaddled [when the firework went off]," said Mrs Harper.

"She pushed herself through a hedge and handed herself into the police station.

"The police station is right next to the park."

What a smart doggo.