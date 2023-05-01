Rescue Dog Missing For 27 Days Found At His Previous Owner’s Property

Cooper had been surrendered to the pound by his first family and was rehomed to his new owner.

But on April 1, Cooper’s meeting with his new dog sister Molly didn’t go to plan when he bolted from the car.

“Cooper was an extremely timid dog in a new environment and managed to slip from his owner, which is when his adventure began,” Lost Paws NI said in a Facebook post.

“We were asked to assist with a search by Coopers’ family, and we were able to respond.

“We set up various feeding stations around the area and completed door-to-door speaking to the locals. Several farmers reported seeing him, but as he was not posing any risk to his sheep, they let him on his way.”

Members of the public called in sightings of Cooper of the weeks he was missing, but he kept avoiding search parties.

Eventually, on day 27, a person who recognised Cooper from Lost Paws NI’s posts informed them Cooper had been seen near his old home and was eventually found.

“Cooper crossed main A roads, forests, fields, country roads all over 27 days to make his way back home from an area he had never been in before,” Lost Paws NI said.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been part of his rescue and a story that will live on in his family for generations to come.”

Image: Lost Paws NI