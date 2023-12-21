The Project

‘Repugnant’ Passenger Removed From Jetstar Flight For Allegedly Vaping, Exposing Himself And Urinating On Seats

A “repugnant” passenger in a Jetstar plane on the Gold Coast was removed after he allegedly smoked an e-cigarette, exposed himself and then urinated on the seats.

The 52-year-old was removed before takeoff by police from the flight bound for Melbourne on Monday night.

In a statement, Australian Federal Police alleged the man began smoking a vape as the plane was taxing.

“When instructed by cabin crew to stop, became argumentative and attempted to enter the toilet,” the AFP stated.

“Surrounding passengers then witnessed the man lower his shorts before urinating on the vacant seats behind him.”

The plane returned to the terminal, where the passenger was removed.

“I am appalled by the disgraceful behaviour exhibited on this aircraft,” Gold Coast Airport commander superintendent Josh Kinghorn said.

“AFP has zero tolerance for bad behaviour at airports, and this case is an example of how one person’s abhorrent actions have a direct impact on those around them.

“Smoking a vape and urinating on a seat is not only repugnant but also poses a severe risk to the safety and comfort of passengers.

“Such despicable actions will never be tolerated, and we will ensure appropriate measures are taken to hold the individual accountable for the appalling conduct.”

The man has since been charged with offensive or disorderly behaviour on an aircraft, smoking on an aircraft and failing to comply with cabin crew safety instructions.

Each offence carried a maximum penalty of $13,750, and he will face court on February 5.

