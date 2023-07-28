The Project

Republicans Rebel Against AUKUS Plan, Saying More Funding Is Needed For U.S. National Security

Australia's nuclear submarine plan is under threat, with a group of Republican party rebels in Washington threatening to scuttle the deal, asking to increase funding for America's national security.

It comes as America's top diplomat lands in Australia, promising to keep things on track.

While it was all smiles in Brisbane today for the high-level security talks, tension was bubbling just beneath the surface thanks to a US political stand-off with Australia at its centre.

The AUKUS pact, which would see us first acquire nuclear submarines from the US, then build them together with the UK, hanging in the balance.

"The AUKUS deal we confirmed here in San Diego represents the single biggest investment in Australia's defence capability in all of our history", Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a press conference in San Diego.

That historic deal is now facing a new hurdle thanks to a Republican revolt.

Senators wrote to the president, threatening to block the sale of US subs to Australia unless American Navy funding doubles, arguing the deal would "unacceptably weaken" America's Navy.

Still, America's ambassador down under insists the deal is still on track. Our nation's leaders, too, are adamant things will go ahead.

Mr Albanese has said he is very confident that this deal will go ahead after he met with Republicans and Democrats who showed their "unanimous support", while they were in Lithuania for the NATO Summit.

But there are signs of weakness.

So, can the US and Australia get the AUKUS deal back on track in the face of a Republican rebellion?

