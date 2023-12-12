The Project

Republican Nominee Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Appears To Urinate During Live Broadcast

US presidential nominee candidate and self-professed ‘speaker of hard truths’ Vivek Ramaswamy seemed to have urinated during a live chat with over ten thousand listeners.

According to The Guardian, the Republican nominee was engaging in a chat on X-Spaces with other people, including X CEO Elon Musk and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (who just got his X account back that day after being banned for abusive behaviour in 2018)—when the potential pee incident occurred. 

During the live broadcast, you can hear the sound of liquid entering a receptacle (possibly urine into a toilet), while Elon Musk can be heard saying, ‘I’m super pro-human, I mean all humans, humans in America’ (which sounds like something an alien would say). 

A person on the stream points out that someone has their phone open in the bathroom; someone else asks Vivek to mute, which he quickly does. When Vivek returns, he apologises with a ‘Sorry about that,’ to which someone remarks, ‘Well, I hope you feel better,’ and Vivek responds with ‘I feel great, thank you.’ 

The clip was posted to X and had 14 thousand likes at the time of writing. It was popular among a whole bunch of Elon fanboy blue checkmark accounts, with one person joking, ‘Vivek is literally draining the swamp.’ 

Will this be the moment that helps make Vivek the Republican nominee? No chance, Trump is way ahead. 

This will probably just be a weird little speed bump before we never think about Vivek Ramaswamy ever again.

