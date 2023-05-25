The Project

Reports Finds 50 Million People Are Trapped In Modern Slavery Around The World, Including 40,000 In Australia

A new report has found millions of people are still trapped in modern slavery, including more than 40,000 people right here in Australia

The latest Walk Free Global Slavery Index has found 50 million people, including 12 million children, are living in modern slavery; mostly in forced labour or forced marriages.

And things are getting worse; with countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia and North Korea forcing another 10 million people into slavery, since 2018.

Consumer culture is driving the market for human misery, with Americans, the English, Germans and Australians spending big on electronics, clothing, and textiles all through a supply chain propped up by forced labour

Illegal sweatshops force children to work up to 15 hours a day for about AU$3 in a workstation the size of a prison cell.

“What Australian consumers might not realise is that 80% of the cotton China produces that ends up in clothing that Australians buy, comes from forced labour camps in Xinjiang,” said Freya Dinshaw, Senior Lawyer at the Human Rights Law Centre.

While Australia is cited as one of the top 3 countries fighting modern slavery, our system is still far from perfect.

“The Australian Modern Slavery Act asks companies…to address the risks in operations and supply chains and basically report on those actions and the progress they have made,” said Modern Slavery Expert, Dr Martijn Boersma.

Experts are urging Australia to go further.

“What we need is for the government to step in, for example by introducing financial penalties for non compliance,” said Dr Boersma.

