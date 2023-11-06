Report Reveals The Unusual Items That Get Stuck In People’s Bodies

In 2021, foreign objects lodged in people’s bodies were the ninth leading cause of unintentional injuries that led to emergency room presentations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S.

"Foreign objects being stuck in strange places is predictable at number 9 when you consider that more than half are sex toys," Dr Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center told Fox News Digital.

"But there is also the factor of people absentmindedly poking themselves with objects, especially in the nose, ears and mouth," he explained. "Serious injury can result."

"Orifices are not made for foreign object intrusion unless it's a doctor doing it for investigative medical purposes,” Dr Siegel said.

Data analysed by a blogger on Defector found the specific foreign objects retrieved from people’s orifices on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s database from 2022.

EARS:

Cufflink

Wet tissues

Plastic Sword

Insects

A Rock

A lollipop

A charger

A piece of Ice cream cone

Thumbtack

Battleship game piece

Lighter fluid

Candle wax

NOSES:

Gum wrappers

Used match

Magnets

Rice

Jewels

Gummy worms

Orange peels

LED light

Cheese

Popcorn

Glue

SWALLOWED ITEMS: