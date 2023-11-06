The Project

Report Reveals The Unusual Items That Get Stuck In People’s Bodies

Popcorn, paper clips, chargers, magnets and gummy worms are just a few of the unusual things doctors have had to remove from people’s bodies, according to a new report.

In 2021, foreign objects lodged in people’s bodies were the ninth leading cause of unintentional injuries that led to emergency room presentations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S.

"Foreign objects being stuck in strange places is predictable at number 9 when you consider that more than half are sex toys," Dr Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center told Fox News Digital.

"But there is also the factor of people absentmindedly poking themselves with objects, especially in the nose, ears and mouth," he explained. "Serious injury can result."

"Orifices are not made for foreign object intrusion unless it's a doctor doing it for investigative medical purposes,” Dr Siegel said.

Data analysed by a blogger on Defector found the specific foreign objects retrieved from people’s orifices on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s database from 2022.

EARS:

  • Cufflink
  • Wet tissues
  • Plastic Sword
  • Insects
  • A Rock
  • A lollipop
  • A charger
  • A piece of Ice cream cone
  • Thumbtack
  • Battleship game piece
  • Lighter fluid
  • Candle wax

NOSES:

  • Gum wrappers
  • Used match
  • Magnets
  • Rice
  • Jewels
  • Gummy worms
  • Orange peels
  • LED light
  • Cheese
  • Popcorn
  • Glue

SWALLOWED ITEMS:

  • Steak knife
  • Small flashlight
  • Glue stick
  • Pet toys
  • Coins
  • Office supplies
  • Cigarettes
  • Hair Clips
  • Keys
  • Darts
