Report Recommends Prisoners Swap Serving Time For Retail Work As It Could Save Us $2 Billion

A proposal brought forward by the Institute of Public Affairs suggests low-risk and non-violent prisoners would be able to avoid jail time by working 40 hours a week in paid employment and filling up some of the 450,000 job vacancies across the country.

The Institute of Public Affairs believes prisoners should be given the option to choose retail employment over jail time, which would save taxpayers approximately $2 billion dollars a year through reduced incarceration spending and extra income tax revenue.

If this were to be implemented, participants would work 40 hours a week for six months to three years in either the private or public sectors. They would be paid the award rate for their role.

Australia’s prisons currently hold just over 40,000 people, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The cost of incarceration has increased by 4.2% since 2019 and is predicted to cost Australia $7 billion a year by 2030, according to a report from the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (Ceda).

According to the report, approximately 42% of prisoners have not committed sexual or violent crimes and would benefit from the support and routine of full-time work.

“If this reform had been implemented in 2021-2022, as many as 14,000 young and healthy adults could have been added to the workforce, which would have improved government budgets by $1.95 billion in reduced incarceration costs and increased income tax revenue,” the report states.

“Diverting low-risk, non-violent offenders from prison and giving them the opportunity to work would enhance their lives and prospects, promote community safety, improve the economy through increased productivity and reduce net government spending and debt,” they said.

“If Australian governments reformed sentencing so that non-violent, low-risk offenders were not detained at taxpayers’ expense, but rather were put to work in industries which urgently need workers, this could deliver substantial benefits to taxpayers without compromising community safety.”

The report also explains that there are many perpetrators that would benefit from rehabilitation that this proposal would implement rather than imprisonment.

“The third benefit of not imprisoning low-risk non-violent offenders is that it would support, and most likely enhance, the rehabilitation of these offenders. This would increase community safety by reducing the reoffending rate of offenders.”

The report states that unemployment and low education levels are associated with higher levels of criminal activity and that Australia’s prison population disproportionately comes from disadvantaged backgrounds.