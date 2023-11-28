Report Into 2022 Federal Election Calls For More Politicians In Canberra

The report suggests the ACT and Northern Territory be better represented, with a call for an increase from two to four senators for both territories.

The final report into the federal election also called for a fresh look into whether the House of

Representatives should be expanded to include more MPs due to Australia being under-represented compared to similar democracies.

The committee's chair, Kate Thwaites, said increasing the representation of the territories in the

Senate was an overdue reform.

"It's clear both (territories) are very different from what they were when the representation for the original states was put into our constitution at federation," she told parliament on Monday.

"They are still very different from when they were granted territory representation in 1973."

While the territories only have two senators who serve three-year terms, each of the states gets 12 senators who serve six-year terms.

Other electoral reforms suggested by the committee include allowing for people to enrol on voting day for federal elections or referendums.

Electoral rolls close one week after election writs are issued.

Political Editor for The Guardian Amy Remeikis told The Project that it may not be a question of increasing the number of politicians, but diversifying beyond the two party system.

“If we want politicians to absolutely represent us and our views, then we probably need a more diverse range of politicians, and I’m not sure the two major parties are delivering that,” Remeikis explained.

“If we’re actually going to do this we need to have a serious conversation and think about representation, what we want our parliament to look like, what we want our representatives to do and what we’re willing to put up with.”