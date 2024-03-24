The Project

Report Finds Gen Z More Likely Wear Their Underwear Multiple Times Before Washing Them

A new report has revealed that Gen Z are the worst at doing their laundry, with over 30 per cent admitting that they will wear their underwear more than once before chucking them in the wash.

The Laundry Care Report 2024 by LG Electronics revealed Aussie’s laundry habits and misadventures.

The report found that 20 per cent of Australians wear their undergarments two or more times before washing them.

Even more Australians do this with their gymwear, with over a quarter of Aussies wearing them more than once before washing them.

The report revealed that Gen Z were more likely to wear their underwear and gym clothes multiple times before washing them.

Thirty per cent of Gen Z said they wear their underpants more than once, while 36 per cent did the same with gym gear.

Nearly 46 per cent of Gen Z, also have a chair in their room to put their clothes that are too clean to wash but not clean enough to put back in their wardrobe.

Many Aussies found that removing stains, fading colours, sorting and ironing were the biggest challenges when it came to doing laundry.

A large number Aussies have given up ironing nearly completely, with nearly 30 per cent saying they never iron, while 42 per cent say they only iron if absolutely necessary.

It also seems that many people avoid buying garments that are hard to care for, for example, clothes that require dry cleaning, silk, cashmere and lace.

Marketing manager for home appliances at LG Australia, Shannon Tweedie, told news.com.au that this new report “paints a clear picture of how Australian households are approaching laundry, revealing many of us in fact find the task time-consuming, confusing and at times overwhelming.

“From skipping washes and ironing, to avoiding dry cleaners and certain fabrics altogether, it’s clear that time-poor Australians are in search of a painless solution to their laundry challenges,” she said.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has made a remarkable comeback from surgery to win a dramatic Australian Grand Prix, after Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen's bid to equal his own Formula One record went up in smoke.
