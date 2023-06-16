Report Finds Companies Who Have Trialled A Four-Day Work Week Love It

The Swinburne University of Technology interviewed ten senior managers from different Australian organisations that had trialled the 100:80:100 mode.

The model sees employees get 100 per cent of their pay for working 80 percent of their previous commitment as long as they maintain 100 percent of their production.

When asked to rate the trial's success between one and 10, employers gave it an average score of 9.25.

70 per cent of companies said that productivity was higher, and 30 per cent said it was about the same as before; none saw a drop in productivity.