Report Finds Companies Who Have Trialled A Four-Day Work Week Love It

A report has found that companies who have trialled a four-day workweek have had overwhelming success and are sticking with the model.

The Swinburne University of Technology interviewed ten senior managers from different Australian organisations that had trialled the 100:80:100 mode.

The model sees employees get 100 per cent of their pay for working 80 percent of their previous commitment as long as they maintain 100 percent of their production.

When asked to rate the trial's success between one and 10, employers gave it an average score of 9.25.

70 per cent of companies said that productivity was higher, and 30 per cent said it was about the same as before; none saw a drop in productivity.

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer
Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

To be fair, dogs are better at following commands.
