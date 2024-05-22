Replicas Of Weight Loss Drug Ozempic To Be Banned

Increased demand for the weight loss drugs has seen about 20,000 Australians access the compounded medicines, which are supposed to be created on a case-by-case basis for people with prescriptions and not at a commercial-like scale.

As global demand exceeds supply, and pharmacists prioritise name-brand products for patients with diabetes, replica versions are being produced en masse.

Concern has grown over the quality standards of the compounded weight loss products, which are not subject to the same level of clinical evaluation as TGA-approved products.

The federal governments new regulations will remove the replica products, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, from the pharmacy compounding exemption as of October.

Health Minister Mark Butler said that while the move may cause concern for some, the risk of not acting is far greater.

“You only have to look to the recent reports of individual impacted by large-scale compounding to realise the dangers posed,” said Minister Butler.

“This action will protect Australians from harm and save lives.”