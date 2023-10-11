The Project

Repatriation Flights Arranged For Friday For Australians Stuck In Israel

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that Qantas will start repatriation flights for Australians in Israel beginning Friday.

Two assisted departure flights will fly from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv on Friday, with Australians wanting to leave Israel required to register with the 24-hour consular emergency centre.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has said there were about 10,000 to 12,000 Australians living in Israel, though some are dual nationals who may not want to leave.

Many airlines have already suspended flights from Tel Aviv, with those still operating to the city adjusting their schedules to limit overnight stopovers.

The announcement of evacuation flights comes after the identification of the first Australian casualty, Sydney woman Galit Carbone.

The 66-year-old grandmother was found dead outside her home in the South of Israel, not far from the Gaza Strip border.

As the war enters its fifth day, the death toll has risen to 950 in Gaza and 1,200 in Israel, with thousands more injured.

The Gaza Strip faced hundreds of airstrikes overnight, with residential buildings and mosques hit, according to Hamas officials. The UN estimates over 260,000 people in Gaza are now displaced.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoavv Gallant has indicated that a ground offensive is imminent, telling soldiers, “we will come from the ground”. 

The U.S. has entered talks with Israel and Egypt about a safe passage for Gaza civilians, with national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirming the conversation is still ongoing. 

In Australia, Jewish schools and synagogues around the country are increasing their security measures, as police investigate reports of antisemitic threats in Melbourne.

A pro-Palestinian protest planned for Sydney this Sunday will not be allowed to go ahead, according to New South Wales minister Chris Minns.

It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with leaders from the Jewish community at a Melbourne synagogue on Wednesday afternoon. 

