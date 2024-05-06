The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Rents Hit Record High As Demand For Housing Increases

Rents Hit Record High As Demand For Housing Increases

Australia's growing cohort of renters is being pushed further to the edges of capital cities as rents hit a record high.

The median rent across the nation is $627 a week, ranging from $547 in Hobart to $770 in Sydney, according to property data provider CoreLogic.

The regional median was $540, driven by rises in house rents in regional Queensland and Tasmania.

Rents are going up faster in areas between 30 and 40km from city centres, CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen reported.

"Part of the reason for the re-acceleration in rents nationally could be due to renters being forced into more affordable, peripheral housing markets as they become priced out of more desirable and central metropolitan locations," she said.

According to Owens, there were at least 200,000 new households in Australia last year, while only 173,000 new dwellings were completed to September last year.

"Given there is little that can be done on the supply side for renters in the short term, reprieve in the rental market is most likely to come from a moderation in net overseas migration," she said.

The data comes after the National Housing Supply and Affordability Council launched its inaugural report on Friday, painting a dire portrait of Australia's housing system.

With AAP.

Mum In Tears Over Neighbour’s “Unreasonable” Letter
NEXT STORY

Mum In Tears Over Neighbour’s “Unreasonable” Letter

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mum In Tears Over Neighbour’s “Unreasonable” Letter

    Mum In Tears Over Neighbour’s “Unreasonable” Letter

    A Queensland mum was left in tears after receiving a letter from her neighbours regarding her four-month-old son’s crying, requesting she close her doors and windows whenever her baby “is feeling unsettled”.
    Surfers Paddle Out To Honour Australian Brothers Allegedly Killed In Mexico

    Surfers Paddle Out To Honour Australian Brothers Allegedly Killed In Mexico

    Surfers gathered in San Miguel to honour the two Australian brothers, Jake and Callum Robinson, and American Jack Carter Rhoad after they were allegedly murdered in a robbery gone wrong.
    Woolworths Set To Release Hokey Pokey Mud Cake

    Woolworths Set To Release Hokey Pokey Mud Cake

    Woolworths is set to release a cake with a delicious new twist, a hokey pokey mud cake.
    Reserve Bank of Australia Unlikely To Offer Interest Rate Relief In May

    Reserve Bank of Australia Unlikely To Offer Interest Rate Relief In May

    Homeowners are being warned interest rate relief may not be on the cards any time soon as the Reserve Bank of Australia continues its battle against inflation.
    Woman Wins $1 Million Lotto Twice Within Weeks Of Each Other

    Woman Wins $1 Million Lotto Twice Within Weeks Of Each Other

    A woman in Massachusetts has done what most people could only dream of doing once by winning the lottery… but then she did it again just weeks later.