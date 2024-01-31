Renter Slammed For Asking Housemates To Cover His Share Of Bills While He Takes Three-Month Holiday

Sure, we all know renting is tough, but one young Aussie is currently finding it even tougher after being slammed for his, shall we say, unusual share house request.

The American-based Aussie, currently living it up in the Land of Liberty, announced to his housemates he was planning a three-month trip Down Under, and suggested he should be excused from contributing to household bills while away.

The renter explained in a post to Reddit that he “floated the idea that while I'm overseas, I won't pay bills except internet.”

“Logically, because of my absence, all the bills except internet will be less because I won't be using any electricity”, he said, going on to argue it would be “unfair” for him to have to pay bills other than rent.

After revealing one of his housemates “shut me down immediately”, the holidaying housemate asked the internet, “Am I wrong for suggesting that they cover most of the bills while I'm gone?”

People swiftly sided with the renter’s housemates, slamming him as “selfish” and “unrealistic”.

“That you've elected to go on holiday doesn't mean your roommates should take on a heavier burden” one said.

“There are basic costs associated with having these services connected so even if no one used water or electricity, there is usually a minimum amount per month payable,” another added. “Your commitments don't take a holiday when you do”.

Which is not to say the internet was completely against the risky rental request, with some expressing sympathy, one user saying, “You're not using the services so why should you have to pay for it?”

Still, despite a little support for the young Aussie, we for one think he shouldn’t be surprised if his housemates ask him to consider extending his three-month holiday for…I dunno…ever?