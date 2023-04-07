The Project

Renter In Disbelief After Landlord Text Them For Extra 90 Cents

A renter has taken to Twitter to share a recent text from her landlord after recently increasing their rent, and the internet is divided.

The renter from the U.K. posted a screenshot of her landlord's text explaining the full rent amount had not been paid as they fell short by 50p (93 cents).

"Morning all. Thanks for the rent payments; however, the total was 50p ($0.93 AUD) short!" the text read in a post on Twitter.

"Not a big deal, but if you could correct it in next month's payment, that would be appreciated. Thanks."

The renter and her roommates were left in complete shock.

"Our landlord increased our rent and ... speechless," they captioned the tweet.

Some in the comments threw their support to the renter.

"The gall! You can barely buy two Freddos for 50p," one user wrote.

"Give it him in pennies," said another.

However, many were unimpressed with the renters attitude towards the text.

"You signed a contract - you didn't uphold the contract, you were politely asked to make up the terms of the contract in the next (not immediate) installment. What's the drama? If I short change Starbucks I don't get my coffee - if I don't pay my car payment they take my car...??" a user explained.

"I ask the people who say the landlord is being picky… How much, in your opinion, are the tenants allowed to underpay their landlord before a text message is sent asking for the correct amount to be paid?" another wrote.

