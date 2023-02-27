The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Rental Costs Explode Across Australia With Increases As High As Much As 50% In Some Areas

Rental Costs Explode Across Australia With Increases As High As Much As 50% In Some Areas

Rents have been surging nationwide but some regions have been hit harder than others, with average rents lifting by nearly 50 per cent annually in one Australian town.

New Proptrack data shows regional suburbs have recorded the sharpest growth in house rents over 12 months due to low vacancy rates and high demand.

The average home for rent in Katanning, 280 kilometres southeast of Perth, recorded a 47 per cent increase in 12 months, taking the average rent in the town to $375.

Rents for houses in Port Broughton, 170km northwest of Adelaide, lifted 43 per cent.

For units, rents in inner city locations continue to surge from pandemic lows as higher-density living regains its popularity post-COVID.

The average rent for an apartment in inner-city Melbourne has increased by 42 per cent in 12 months, taking the median weekly rent to $540.

Two inner-city rental markets in Sydney, Darlington and The Rocks, rounded out the top three suburbs for growth in unit rents.

Darlington unit rents have lifted 38 per cent, on average, and rents in The Rocks surged 35 per cent.

Demand for high-density living dipped during the pandemic, especially in inner city areas, in part due to border closures and migration out of cities.

But the pandemic recovery has driven demand for inner city housing and pushed rents back up.

Aussie Traveller Reveals How To Get A Whole Row Of Seats To Yourself On A Flight Completely For Free
NEXT STORY

Aussie Traveller Reveals How To Get A Whole Row Of Seats To Yourself On A Flight Completely For Free

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussie Traveller Reveals How To Get A Whole Row Of Seats To Yourself On A Flight Completely For Free

Aussie Traveller Reveals How To Get A Whole Row Of Seats To Yourself On A Flight Completely For Free

Sick of always sitting next to someone on a plane when you travel? Well, one Aussie traveller has discovered a way to ensure you get a whole row of seats to yourself.
Bridesmaid Made To Pay Almost $2,000 For A Hen Do Holiday

Bridesmaid Made To Pay Almost $2,000 For A Hen Do Holiday

A UK Bridesmaid was left baffled after she was asked to pay almost $2,000 for a holiday hen do.
Heartbreak High Actor Chloé Hayden Hits Out At Marvel Stadium Over Denying Access To Sensory Room For Not Looking 'Autistic Enough'

Heartbreak High Actor Chloé Hayden Hits Out At Marvel Stadium Over Denying Access To Sensory Room For Not Looking 'Autistic Enough'

Heartbreak High actor Chloé Hayden has hit out at organisers and staff at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium (Marvel Stadium) for 'ableism and discrimination' during Harry Styles' concert.
Retailers David Jones And Politix To Pay $4 Million To Underpaid Staff

Retailers David Jones And Politix To Pay $4 Million To Underpaid Staff

Two major Australian retailers, David Jones and Country Road-owned Politix, will repay more than $4 million to the 7,000 staff they underpaid.
Starbucks Italy Launches Olive Oil Coffee And The Reviews Are Surprising

Starbucks Italy Launches Olive Oil Coffee And The Reviews Are Surprising

Starbucks is launching olive oil-infused coffee beverages in Italy.