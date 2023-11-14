Rental Affordability Worsening In Australia

Sydney and Hobart top the list as the least affordable capital cities, eating up close to 30 per cent of the average renter's income.

But it’s not just a city problem, it’s now spread to the regions.

“In the regions their incomes are lower, but the rents have increased substantially since covid happened and people moved out of the cities into the regions,” said economist Ellen White.

Regional Queensland is now the least affordable place to call home, with median rents hitting $550 a week.

The Sunshine and the Gold Coast now classed as ‘unaffordable to severely unaffordable’.

For single-income households all major cities are moderately unaffordable.

While those on welfare payments and low incomes, rentals nationwide are extremely unaffordable.

And within those cities average earners are being pushed out to the suburbs as the inner-city heads into the red.

And within those cities average earners are being pushed out to the suburbs as the inner-city heads into the red.

The pressure mounting on the government as charities and food banks hit crisis mode.

And with rents only set to keep rising, could our major cities become ghettos of the rich, as ordinary Aussies get pushed further out?