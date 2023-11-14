The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Rental Affordability Worsening In Australia

Rental Affordability Worsening In Australia

A new report has detailed how rental affordability has sunk to a new all-time low across Australia.

Sydney and Hobart top the list as the least affordable capital cities, eating up close to 30 per cent of the average renter's income.

But it’s not just a city problem, it’s now spread to the regions. 

“In the regions their incomes are lower, but the rents have increased substantially since covid happened and people moved out of the cities into the regions,” said economist Ellen White.

Regional Queensland is now the least affordable place to call home, with median rents hitting $550 a week. 

The Sunshine and  the Gold Coast now classed as ‘unaffordable to severely unaffordable’.

For single-income households all major cities are moderately unaffordable. 

While those on welfare payments and low incomes, rentals nationwide are extremely unaffordable. 

And within those cities average earners are being pushed out to the suburbs as the inner-city heads into the red.

And within those cities average earners are being pushed out to the suburbs as the inner-city heads into the red.

The pressure mounting on the government as charities and food banks hit crisis mode.

And with rents only set to keep rising, could our major cities become ghettos of the rich, as ordinary Aussies get pushed further out?

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron Rises From The (Political) Dead
NEXT STORY

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron Rises From The (Political) Dead

Advertisement

Related Articles

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron Rises From The (Political) Dead

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron Rises From The (Political) Dead

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron has made a shock return to politics as the country's new Foreign Secretary.
Company Offering $2,500 For A 'Chief Of Cheer' To Watch 25 Christmas Movies In 25 Days

Company Offering $2,500 For A 'Chief Of Cheer' To Watch 25 Christmas Movies In 25 Days

One US-based company is looking for a festive film fan to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days, offering $2,500 and a year's worth of paid streaming subscriptions to whoever fills the 'Chief of Cheer' position.
Formula 1 Fans To Be Given Opportunity To Get Married At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 Fans To Be Given Opportunity To Get Married At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 enthusiasts can now get married at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the first ever ‘Race to the Altar’ chapel.
Film Fan Explains How To Watch Every Film In The Pixar Cinematic Universe In Timeline Order

Film Fan Explains How To Watch Every Film In The Pixar Cinematic Universe In Timeline Order

A pop culture enthusiast has laid out the optimal viewing order for Pixar films, dividing Disney fans in the process.
Study Says Deaths When Taking Selfies At Tourist Hotspots Are A ‘Public Health Problem’

Study Says Deaths When Taking Selfies At Tourist Hotspots Are A ‘Public Health Problem’

A new study has found taking selfies at tourist hotspots has so many dangers it poses as a “public health problem”.