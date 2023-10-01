The Project

Renewed Calls For Pill Testing At Festivals Following Deaths In Sydney

There are renewed calls for pill testing to be introduced across the country after two festivals in Sydney over the weekend resulted in the deaths of two young festival goers.

The two men, aged in their 20s, collapsed in separate incidents at Knockout Outdoor music festival in Western Sydney. Both were taken to hospital where they later died. 

Ten other individuals were hospitalised and more than 70 people were charged with drug offences over the weekend at both Knockout and Listen Out festivals, with fears that current drug laws aren’t doing enough to protect young Australians. 

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Simon Glasser said the police were waiting for autopsy results and could not confirm the deaths were drug related.

“It's part of the investigation, obviously there were drugs seized from the festival,” he said. 

“Drugs can have some horrible consequences. When you mix that with the heat of yesterday, it's an added risk factor that can cause adverse effects.” 

From a combined crowd of over 80,000, more than 70 festival-goers have been charged with drug offences. 

The fatalities have brought about renewed calls for on-site pill testing, with deaths from unintentional drug overdoses rising by more than 70 per cent in Australia in the past two decades. 

Pill testing allows festival-goers to find out what’s in their drugs before they take them, and have been common practice in countries across Europe for decades. 

Both Queensland and the ACT provide mobile and fixed pill testing sites with advocates praising it as a life saving service, though political opposition remains widespread

In 2019, a coroner recommended pill testing be conducted in NSW, but it was rejected.

The New South Wales government wants to hold a drug summit before committing to any reform, though advocates believe change is needed now, in order to better equip young people to make informed decisions, and potentially save lives. 

