Renewed Calls For Energy Alternatives Reignite Nuclear Debate

The nuclear power debate has kicked off again, with renewed calls for the energy alternative to be considered in response to the worsening climate crisis.

Australia has a long history of anti-nuclear activism, with one side of politics determined to keep it off our shores and the other strong advocates for bringing it in.

In the past few weeks, the debate has reignited, with opposition leader Peter Dutton calling nuclear power the "most credible" way to reduce emissions, asking for small modular reactors to be considered. 

Nuclear power has a catastrophic history, but technological advances promise the reactors that Dutton is calling for are smaller, safer and cheaper. 

Small modular reactors are a fraction of the size of a conventional reactor, with components that can be assembled in a factory and then transported to almost any location.

They promise safety and the benefits of nuclear power at a fraction of the cost and construction time.

Though small modular reactors sound promising, it is unclear how big of a role they could realistically play in a zero emissions future, with Energy Minister Chris Bowen estimating it would cost $387 billion to get them up and running in Australia. 

Although the reactors have a great deal of benefits, they aren’t an immediate solution and don’t yet exist in a commercial sense. 

Climate activist Simon Holmes à Court told The Project that small modular reactors are a fascinating technology that simply won't be available any time soon.

“The technology that would be suitable for Australia, SMR’s, exists on paper. It simply doesn’t exist in reality.”

“There are projects planning to build some and they might be up and going by the end of this decade, they’d be prototypes at first and then hopefully move towards commercialisation, but there’s no conceivable world in which nuclear would play a role in Australia before the 2040’s.”

