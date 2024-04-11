Reneé Zellweger and Hugh Grant To Return For New ‘Bridget Jones’ Film

Oscar winner Zellweger will reprise her titular role as the beloved Bridget Jones, while Grant will return as her slimy ex-boyfriend Daniel Cleaver, and Emma Thompson will re-appear as Bridget’s doctor.

The new film takes its title from the latest Bridget Jones novel, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which was published in 2013.

The novel sees Bridget raising two young children alone after Mark Darcy is tragically killed by a landmine in Sudan.

It is unknown how closely the film will follow the novel, but author Helen Fielding is responsible for the film’s script.

Zellweger and Grant will be joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, the latter rumoured to be Jones’ much younger love interest.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is set to hit theatres in the US on Valentine’s Day 2025.