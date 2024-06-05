The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Remote Store Selling Tim Tams For $11.80 Leaves Aussies Shocked

Remote Store Selling Tim Tams For $11.80 Leaves Aussies Shocked

Photos of a far north Western Australian store selling Tim Tams for $11.80 have blown away Aussies as food prices continue to soar during a cost of living crisis.

Tim Tams, along with other biscuits, were some of the items for sale for an exorbitant price in the remote town of Kalumburu in far north Western Australia.

The photos obtained by ABC show Arnott's Sao on sale for $8.90, more than double what they go for online, and Black and Gold brand laundry powder on sale for $9.30.

The latest government data obtained by the ABC has revealed that the gap between urban and remote living costs in Australia is widening.

The data also suggests that living costs in remote communities are growing more rapidly than in the rest of the country.

CEO of the Kalumburu community, Madeline Gallagher-Dann told ABC that "costs have definitely spiked" in the remote town and that it's a "burden for local families."

The government has said it is working on a national strategy for food security in remote First Nations communities which will be shaped by consultation and feedback.

The government will conduct face-to-face consultations in June and July of 2024, hoping that the final strategy will be released in early 2025.

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped
NEXT STORY

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

From fun ship to done ship.
eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

Social media giant X has hailed the Australian internet watchdog's decision to drop a court battle over videos of a Sydney church stabbing as a win for freedom of speech.
Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

While connecting to the internet in Australia can sometimes feel like a never-ending frustration, for one remote Amazonian tribe, it's gone from a dream come true into something of a nightmare.
U.S. Woman Pronounced Dead Later Found Alive At Funeral Home

U.S. Woman Pronounced Dead Later Found Alive At Funeral Home

A U.S. woman who was declared dead at a nursing home was found alive hours later.
Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

Instagram is joining the trend of unskippable ads, as it tests the feature across the app.