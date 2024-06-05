Remote Store Selling Tim Tams For $11.80 Leaves Aussies Shocked

Tim Tams, along with other biscuits, were some of the items for sale for an exorbitant price in the remote town of Kalumburu in far north Western Australia.

The photos obtained by ABC show Arnott's Sao on sale for $8.90, more than double what they go for online, and Black and Gold brand laundry powder on sale for $9.30.

The latest government data obtained by the ABC has revealed that the gap between urban and remote living costs in Australia is widening.

The data also suggests that living costs in remote communities are growing more rapidly than in the rest of the country.

CEO of the Kalumburu community, Madeline Gallagher-Dann told ABC that "costs have definitely spiked" in the remote town and that it's a "burden for local families."

The government has said it is working on a national strategy for food security in remote First Nations communities which will be shaped by consultation and feedback.

The government will conduct face-to-face consultations in June and July of 2024, hoping that the final strategy will be released in early 2025.