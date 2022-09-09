Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's Many Tours Of Australia

Queen Elizabeth II first visited Australia in 1954 from February 3-April 1, when she was newly crowned, she travelled with The Duke of Edinburgh.

During the trip, the couple visited 57 cities and towns in every state and territory except the Northern Territory.

Highlights of the tour included the opening of the federal parliament and a meet-and-greet with 70,000 ex-servicemen and women at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Three-quarters of the population were estimated to have seen the royals at least once. Novel greetings included thousands of school children spelling out the word "loyalty" on an Adelaide oval and Sydneysiders risking their lives on railway tracks as the Royal Train steamed into the city.

The Queen came back to Australia in 1963, between February 18 and March 27, to mark Canberra's Jubilee celebrations with a tour of every state and territory. She made headlines after visiting the Red Centre and addressing remote communities via the Royal Flying Doctor Service radio network.

The Queen also knighted Prime Minister Robert Menzies, visited the Australian War Memorial and the town of Elizabeth, north of Adelaide, named in her honour.

Seven years later, in 1970, the Queen return with Prince Philip to celebrate the bicentenary of Captain Cook's landing in Australia. The Queen unveiled a memorial in Cooktown before heading bush to the Royal Flying Doctor Service base at Mt Isa. The Queen and Prince Philip also visited NSW, Victoria and Tasmania. The "royal walkabout" was introduced during this tour, allowing the couple to depart from protocol and mingle with ordinary people.

A short three years away and the Queen came back to Australia in 1973 to officially open the Sydney Opera House on October 20 with Aboriginal man Ben Blakeney, a direct descendant of Bennelong. The ceremony included fireworks and a performance of Beethoven's 9th Symphony. The Queen also attended a parliamentary luncheon in Canberra.

It wasn't long before the Queen was back again, with another visit in 1974, to open Parliament House in Canberra. But the Queen was forced to return to Britain after a snap general election was called, leaving Prince Philip to finish the tour. It was the only time the Queen abandoned an overseas trip.

Another three years away from Australia but the Queen returned in 1977 as she marked her Silver Jubilee with a tour of every Australian state and territory.

Things didn't go to plan when she was confronted with anti-royalist demonstrations in Adelaide. But it wasn't all heckles, with Australian cricketer Dennis Lillee requesting an autograph when the Queen visited the MCG. She declined but later mailed him one.

In 1980, the Queen opened the new High Court of Australia in Canberra. She also met entertainers, including comedian Paul Hogan and singer Olivia Newton-John, after they performed in a Royal Charity Concert at the Sydney Opera House.

It was not long before she returned, with The Queen travelling to Melbourne in 1981 for the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. She also toured Tasmania, Western Australia and South Australia.

In 1982, Queen Elizabeth II opened the Brisbane Commonwealth Games on September 3. She and Prince Philip also travelled to NSW as well as Canberra for the launch of the National Gallery of Australia.

It was a while before the Queen came back to Australia again, with the next visit in 1986, when she signed the 1986 Australia Act in Canberra on February 7. This made Australian law independent of the British parliament and courts.

The Queen also opened Parramatta Stadium during her tour of NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

In 1988, the Queen came down under to mark Australia's Bicentenary with a tour of every state and territory except Victoria and the Northern Territory.

Along the way, she opened Brisbane's World Expo 88 and the Stockman's Hall of Fame in Longreach.

She also opened Canberra's new Parliament House, where Aboriginals were protesting. But one little girl stole the show after breaking away from the crowd to give the Queen flowers.

The Queens 1992 tour made global headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her Majesty was in Australia to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Sydney. But then-Prime Minister Paul Keating took the country's famously laid-back attitude to new heights when he put his arm around the Queen, earning the nickname "the Lizard of Oz". And then his gloveless and hatless wife Annita declined to curtsy.

Queen Elizabeth II delayed her next tour until the debate around Australia's 1999 referendum had subsided. She visited every state and territory except South Australia in 2000, paying particular attention to regional areas including Wagga Wagga, Bourke, Ballarat, Alice Springs and Busselton.

But her visit was marred by an armed man who posed as a royal security officer ahead of her arrival at Darling Harbour. He was arrested and the Queen was unharmed.

In 2002, the Queen arrived in Australia in the year she celebrated 50 years on the throne. She attended a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on the Sunshine Coast. But the corgi-loving monarch also made time to meet fellow dog owners at Adelaide's Government House.

Four years on and The Queen opened Melbourne's Commonwealth Games on March 15. She also opened a new section of the Sydney Opera House, planted a gum tree at Canberra's Government House, met Aboriginal leaders and honoured firefighters who fought the January 2003 Canberra bushfires that destroyed more than 500 homes.

In 2011, Queen Elizabeth II's swansong tour revealed just how much Australia's relationship with the monarchy had changed.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard bowed, rather than curtsied, to the 85-year-old monarch. And Prince Philip got behind the grill at Perth's "Big Aussie Barbecue".

The royals also visited Brisbane, meeting victims of the previous summer's disastrous floods. In Melbourne, the Queen opened the new Royal Children's Hospital and rode in a custom-designed Royal Tram.

She finished her tour at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Perth, before being farewelled by a crowd of nearly 100,000.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8th 2022, aged 96.

