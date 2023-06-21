The Project

Regular Daytime Naps May Keep Your Brain Healthy

Short daytime naps could help maintain the brain's health as it ages and may delay brain shrinkage.

Finding time in the day to take a short nap may be beneficial to the long-term health of your brain.

Writing in the journal Sleep Health, researchers at University College London (UCL) and the University of the Republic in Uruguay say they have found evidence to suggest napping was linked with larger total brain volume.

Protecting the brain against shrinking, a process that occurs with age, can lower the risk of dementia and other diseases.

"Our findings suggest that, for some people, short daytime naps may be a part of the puzzle that could help preserve the health of the brain as we get older," said senior author Victoria Garfield, a senior researcher at UCL, in a statement.

The team explained that nappers' brains were 15 cubic centimetres larger than those who didn't nap, equivalent to delaying ageing by between three and six years.

However, they recommend keeping naps to less than half an hour, as previous research has shown that excess napping can also be harmful.

"This may be because, although taking a nap itself is not harmful, many people who take naps may do so because of poor sleep at night. Poor sleep at night is associated with poorer health, and naps are not enough to make up for that," clinical psychologist Michael Grandner said in a statement about a 2022 study.

