Regional NSW Students, Trainees And Apprentices Will Soon Be Eligible For $250 Travel Card

The card will cover the cost of public transport or fuel for students, who are already under strain from cost of living pressures, Deputy Premier and Regional NSW Minister Paul Toole said Sunday.

"Apprentices and university students in the bush often need to travel long distances for work or between training, classes and practical learning – this is about easing that burden," Mr Toole added.

The prepaid debit card can be used on public transport, petrol, Opal card top ups, taxi rides, electric charging stations and privately operated coaches, and will become available from next year.

Apprentices will be able to apply for the card in February, and university students will be eligible to apply in April.

The travel card is being rolled out for a two year trial period, Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.

To access the card, students must reside in a regional area outside Greater Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong, be between the ages of 16 and 66 and six months old, be undertaking an apprenticeship or traineeship registered with Training Services NSW or an undergraduate university course that is full time and face to face.

They must also meet citizenship or permanent residency requirements.

The program builds on the government's Regional Seniors Travel Card, which has been taken up by more than one million seniors, adding $200 million to the NSW economy.