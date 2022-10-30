The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Regional NSW Students, Trainees And Apprentices Will Soon Be Eligible For $250 Travel Card

Regional NSW Students, Trainees And Apprentices Will Soon Be Eligible For $250 Travel Card

University students, apprentices and trainees living in regional NSW will soon have access to $250 worth of free travel as the government launches a card to cut the cost of their commute.

The card will cover the cost of public transport or fuel for students, who are already under strain from cost of living pressures, Deputy Premier and Regional NSW Minister Paul Toole said Sunday.

"Apprentices and university students in the bush often need to travel long distances for work or between training, classes and practical learning – this is about easing that burden," Mr Toole added.

The prepaid debit card can be used on public transport, petrol, Opal card top ups, taxi rides, electric charging stations and privately operated coaches, and will become available from next year.

Apprentices will be able to apply for the card in February, and university students will be eligible to apply in April.

The travel card is being rolled out for a two year trial period, Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.

To access the card, students must reside in a regional area outside Greater Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong, be between the ages of 16 and 66 and six months old, be undertaking an apprenticeship or traineeship registered with Training Services NSW or an undergraduate university course that is full time and face to face.

They must also meet citizenship or permanent residency requirements.

The program builds on the government's Regional Seniors Travel Card, which has been taken up by more than one million seniors, adding $200 million to the NSW economy.

Halloween Decorations May Be Killing Our Wildlife
NEXT STORY

Halloween Decorations May Be Killing Our Wildlife

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Halloween Decorations May Be Killing Our Wildlife

    Halloween Decorations May Be Killing Our Wildlife

    And no, I don’t mean the decorations on some houses are so good that kangaroos are having heart attacks.
    NASA Shares Image Of The Sun 'Smiling' Down On Earth

    NASA Shares Image Of The Sun 'Smiling' Down On Earth

    NASA has captured a snap of the Sun smiling, and its creepy grin is just in time for Halloween.
    World's First Fine Dining Restaurant For Dogs Opens So You Can Spoil Your Pooches

    World's First Fine Dining Restaurant For Dogs Opens So You Can Spoil Your Pooches

    An entrepreneur has decided to combine two of his passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend.
    Victoria And New South Wales Begin Counting Flood Losses

    Victoria And New South Wales Begin Counting Flood Losses

    Residents from a northern Victorian town have been given the all-clear to return after the flood threat eased, but the damage to houses, livestock and crops won't be known until the water recedes.
    Almost 150 Dead After Stampede At Halloween Parade In South Korea

    Almost 150 Dead After Stampede At Halloween Parade In South Korea

    At least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, have been killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul.