Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health

But, it turns out recycling plastic could itself emit billions of microplastics into the environment.

At a state-of-the-art recycling plant in the UK, a team of scientists discovered up to 13 per cent of processed plastic ends up as tiny toxic microplastic, most smaller than 10 micrometres. That’s the diameter of a human red blood cell.

But scientists found that by installing filters in the recycling plant’s wastewater, the volume of microplastics produced more than halved.

Even with filters, 75 billion plastic particles per cubic metre were found in the facility’s wastewater.

Recycling, meant to help fix the plastic pollution crisis, instead creating a slightly different, possibly slightly worse problem.

From the depths of the ocean to the Antarctic snow, microplastics already coat every corner of the world.

By 2050, it’s predicted there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean.

Scientists fear microplastics are not just devastating for the environment but for our health too, with humans consuming a credit card-worth of these tiny toxic particles every week.