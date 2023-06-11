The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health

Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health

Recycling may not be as good as we thought, with a new study finding it can emit microplastics into the environment and harm our health.

But, it turns out recycling plastic could itself emit billions of microplastics into the environment.

At a state-of-the-art recycling plant in the UK, a team of scientists discovered up to 13 per cent of processed plastic ends up as tiny toxic microplastic, most smaller than 10 micrometres. That’s the diameter of a human red blood cell.

But scientists found that by installing filters in the recycling plant’s wastewater, the volume of microplastics produced more than halved.

Even with filters, 75 billion plastic particles per cubic metre were found in the facility’s wastewater.

Recycling, meant to help fix the plastic pollution crisis, instead creating a slightly different, possibly slightly worse problem.

From the depths of the ocean to the Antarctic snow, microplastics already coat every corner of the world.

By 2050, it’s predicted there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean.

Scientists fear microplastics are not just devastating for the environment but for our health too, with humans consuming a credit card-worth of these tiny toxic particles every week.

Donald Trump Remains Defiant During Rally After Being Indicted
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Remains Defiant During Rally After Being Indicted

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Donald Trump Remains Defiant During Rally After Being Indicted

    Donald Trump Remains Defiant During Rally After Being Indicted

    Donald Trump could be the first U.S. President to be jailed on federal criminal charges as new details of his indictment emerge.
    Alcohol-Free Beer Industry Booming With Millennials And Gen Z Fuelling Its Popularity

    Alcohol-Free Beer Industry Booming With Millennials And Gen Z Fuelling Its Popularity

    Australian alcohol consumption has hit the lowest level in decades, but non-alcoholic beer is at an all-time high.
    Beyoncé Forced To Tell Enthusiastic Fans To Stop Singing During Her London Show

    Beyoncé Forced To Tell Enthusiastic Fans To Stop Singing During Her London Show

    Pop superstar Beyoncé had to tell her passionate London fans to stop singing during her performance of hit song ‘Love on Top’.
    Putting 'Fragile' On Your Luggage Will Have Your Suitcase Come Out First

    Putting 'Fragile' On Your Luggage Will Have Your Suitcase Come Out First

    This luggage hack will ensure your bag comes out first.
    UK Supermarket Chain Removes Use-By Dates From Milk In A Bid To Reduce Waste

    UK Supermarket Chain Removes Use-By Dates From Milk In A Bid To Reduce Waste

    British supermarket chain Marks & Spencer has removed use-by dates from its fresh milk, encouraging customers to instead do a ‘sniff test’ to judge if their milk is still drinkable.