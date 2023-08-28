Recovery Mission Underway After Fatal US Military Aircraft Crash On Melville Island

A US military Boeing MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, that was carrying 23 marines, crashed on Melville Island, 80km north of Darwin on Sunday morning.

Three Americans have been confirmed dead and five were transferred to Royal Darwin Hospital on Sunday night.

One of those remains in critical condition.

Six have serious injuries and 13 are ‘walking wounded’ with broken bones, however they were able to assist paramedics with transfers.

Investigations are underway as to what caused the crash.

The operation on the island has turned from a rescue mission to a recovery mission, according to NT Commissioner Michael Murphy.

"(The deceased) are part of the recovery operation at the moment," Murphy told ABC radio.

A Code Brown alert, the country’s highest level of alert, was declared on Sunday at Darwin hospital and lifted on Monday morning.

The Marine Osprey aircraft has a tumultuous history with a number of mechanical and operational issues since its introduction in the 1980s.

Since 2012, 19 people have died in six crashes involving the Osprey.

