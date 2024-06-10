The Project

Record U.S. Cricket Crowd Attends T20 Between India And Pakistan

A record U.S. crowd at an international cricket match has turned out for the T20 World Cup marque match between India and Pakistan.

34,028 people attend the match in New York, just days after the U.S.A team dealt on of the biggest upsets in cricket history, when they beat Pakistan.

It wasn’t a winning finish for Pakistan in this match either, with India beating their rivals by six runs.

Sunday's result moves India to the top of Group A with two wins from their opening two matches, while Pakistan are in real trouble, with no points following their upset by the hosts.

Oman chose to bat first in Antigua and scored 7-150, with Pratik Athavale (54) and Ayaan Khan (41 not out) dominating the innings.

At Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first on a two-paced pitch where rain interruptions made things difficult for India, who struggled to get going and were dismissed for 119.

In response, Mohammad Rizwan laid the platform for the chase with a patient knock, but Pakistan fell short after losing wickets at regular intervals while India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (3-14) made crucial breakthroughs while bowling 15 dot balls.

