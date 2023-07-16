Record-Breaking Temperatures Scorch The U.S. And Europe

Extreme weather systems are causing havoc around the world, with deadly flash floods in South East Asia, heat domes encompassing the US, and parts of Europe shutting down under record breaking temperatures.

The European Space Agency has warned it’s facing the hottest temperatures ever recorded on the continent, with parts of France, Germany, Greece, and Croatia facing over 40 C days.

In Italy,16 cities have issued red alerts, and Sicily and Sardinia could reach 49 C.

Thousands of people were evacuated in Spain and Croatia as wildfires tore through towns.

Outside of Europe, areas of Japan are expected to hit a record-equaling 39 C.

Killer rains have swept through South Korea and India is seeing disastrous monsoon rains.

North America hasn’t been spared either, with Canada battling record heat and record wildfires.

Over a third of Americans are under extreme weather warnings, with the country seeing floods, tornadoes, and scorching temperatures.

From Los Angeles, to Phoenix, to Las Vegas, an intense heat dome is bringing dangerously high temperatures and humidity.

But that’s not stopping people flocking to Death Valley, the hottest spot on earth, which is set to hit 55 degrees tomorrow - the highest temperature ever reliably recorded.