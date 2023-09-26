Reboot Of The Office US Said To Be In The Works

Showrunner and producer, Greg Daniels, is said to be returning with the hit show that aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

It has not been confirmed whether any of the original cast will return. Especially with many of the cast being A-list actors, like Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling and John Krasinski.

Writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel said the return of the show is imminent. In an article for Puck News, the pair speculated that Daniels is ready to do a reboot.

“Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance. Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal.”

In an interview with Collider, Daniels said that he was not sure if fans would want more of the show.

“I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters.”

“I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”