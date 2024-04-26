Rebel Wilson’s Memoir To Be Published In Australia With Sacha Baron Cohen Chapter Redacted

In the chapter titled Sacha Baron Cohen and Other Assholes, Wilson makes claims about Baron Cohen's behaviour during the filming of their 2016 comedy Grimsby, which he has strongly denied.

Wilson describes her experience with Baron Cohen as leaving her “feeling bullied, humiliated and compromised”.

HarperCollins Australia confirmed the news to the Guardian, stating, “for legal reasons, we have redacted one chapter in the Australian/New Zealand edition and included an explanatory note accordingly. That chapter is a very small part of a much bigger story, and we’re excited for readers to know Rebel’s story when the book is released on Wednesday, 8 May.”

The chapter will be printed in blacked-out lines in Australia and New Zealand.

It comes after news of the memoir being published with redactions in the UK, although it has been published in its entirety in the US.