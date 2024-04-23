Rebel Wilson's Memoir Published With Redacted Allegations Against Sacha Baron Cohen

The book Rebel Rising, which has already been published in the United States, features a chapter entitled Sacha Baron Cohen and Other Assholes.

In it, Wilson makes claims about Baron Cohen's behaviour during the filming of their 2016 comedy Grimsby, which he has strongly denied.

After the allegations were detailed in the US version of the book, his spokesperson said: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

The UK version includes a reference to "the worst experience of my professional life. An incident that left me feeling bullied, humiliated and compromised.

"It can't be printed here due to the peculiarities of the law in England and Wales."

The rest of the page is redacted, with black lines also removing shorter details elsewhere in the chapter.

The Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids star said her aim was not to cancel Baron Cohen with her recollections in the memoir, but to retell an experience which made her feel "completely disrespected, which led to me treating myself with even more disrespect by eating in an extremely unhealthy way".

In the UK book, Wilson says she "rues the day" she met Baron Cohen, who she describes as her "idol".

With AAP.