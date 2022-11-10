The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Rebel Wilson Shares Meaning Behind Her Daughter’s Name

Rebel Wilson Shares Meaning Behind Her Daughter’s Name

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter earlier this week, named Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson. Explaining the name includes a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her first daughter, with partner Ramona Agruma earlier this week. 

Naming their daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, Rebel told People on Tuesday “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” the 42-year-old said of the infant’s first moniker.

As for Lillian and Elizabeth, both are “family names carried by women” that Wilson “admire[s].”

The comedian explained, “Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, [is] after the late Queen.”

People Are Divided Over Whether You Should Be Able To Wear Your Pyjamas To Breakfast At Hotels
NEXT STORY

People Are Divided Over Whether You Should Be Able To Wear Your Pyjamas To Breakfast At Hotels

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    People Are Divided Over Whether You Should Be Able To Wear Your Pyjamas To Breakfast At Hotels

    People Are Divided Over Whether You Should Be Able To Wear Your Pyjamas To Breakfast At Hotels

    A woman has sparked a debate online, with some describing a family who wore pyjamas to breakfast as 'inappropriate and grim'.
    Attractive Female Uni Students Earned Lower Grades When Classes Moved Online During Covid, New Study Finds

    Attractive Female Uni Students Earned Lower Grades When Classes Moved Online During Covid, New Study Finds

    A new psychology study has found that attractive students earn higher grades at university, but for female students, the grades declined when classes were moved online.
    New Study Reveals The Best And Worst iPhone Alarm To Wake up To

    New Study Reveals The Best And Worst iPhone Alarm To Wake up To

    Struggling to get out of bed? Feeling groggy as soon as you wake up? Well, do we have a wake-up call for you!
    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Is Set To Appear On RuPaul’s Drag Race Spin-Off ‘Canada's Drag Race’

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Is Set To Appear On RuPaul’s Drag Race Spin-Off ‘Canada's Drag Race’

    The Canadian Prime Minister is set to make history by becoming the first world leader to join any Drag Race franchise.
    France Bans Internal Flights Under 2.5 Hours, Telling Citizens To Get The Train Instead

    France Bans Internal Flights Under 2.5 Hours, Telling Citizens To Get The Train Instead

    In April earlier this year, the French government banned domestic flights where alternative routes of 2.5 hours or less are available to travellers.