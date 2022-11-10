Rebel Wilson Shares Meaning Behind Her Daughter’s Name

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her first daughter, with partner Ramona Agruma earlier this week.

Naming their daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, Rebel told People on Tuesday “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” the 42-year-old said of the infant’s first moniker.

As for Lillian and Elizabeth, both are “family names carried by women” that Wilson “admire[s].”

The comedian explained, “Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, [is] after the late Queen.”