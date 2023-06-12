The Project

Rebel Wilson Shares Cute Pics Of Her Baby Daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson has shared sweet snaps of her baby daughter, Royce.

The Australian actor shared the images on Instagram and captioned it “My baby”.

Wilson’s celeb pals, such as Paris Hilton, Adam Devine and Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow were quick to comment on the cute pics and share the love.

 
A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma welcomed baby Royce via surrogacy in 2022.

Last year, Wilson explained her daughter’s name includes a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Of the name Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, Rebel told People Magazine she wanted “an original name.”

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R, and so eventually landed on that one,” the 43-year-old said of the infant’s first name.

As for Lillian and Elizabeth, both are “family names carried by women” that Wilson “admire[s].”

The comedian explained, “Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, [is] after the late Queen.”

Image: Rebel Wilson/ Instagram

