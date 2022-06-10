Rebel Wilson Reveals Her New ‘Disney Princess’ Partner, Ramona Agruma, In An Instagram Post

Agruma and Wilson were first pictured together in January. In March, Wilson took Agruma as her plus-one to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old Australian actor wrote on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a picture of herself with Agruma.

In an interview with People magazine in May, Wilson described herself as “a late bloomer” in love. She said she had been set up with her current partner “through a friend”.

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated, and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”