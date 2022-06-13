Rebel Wilson Responds To Australian Newspaper Claims About Her New Relationship

Wilson announced on Instagram on Friday that she is dating fashion designer Ramona Agruma and it was met with a positive response.

On Friday, Wilson wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

However, on Saturday, the Sydney Morning Herald Private Eye column writer wrote that Wilson "opted to gazump" their article about the relationship.

Network 10 journalist Kate Doak tweeted, "So apparently it wasn't @RebelWilson's choice to come out... The @smh/@theage has admitted to giving her a heads up two days in advance that they were going to "out" her. What's worse, openly gay men at the Sydney Morning Herald were involved in this."

Rebel then responded to the tweet saying, "Thanks for your comments; it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."