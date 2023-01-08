The Project

Reality Star Jen Shah Sentenced To Six-And-A-Half Years In Prison For Fraud

Reality T.V. star Jen Shah, known for her role on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been sentenced to 6-and-a-half years in jail for wire fraud.

Shah pled guilty in July last year to defrauding thousands of people in a telemarketing scam that lasted for nearly a decade.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman told the judge the reality star was the most culpable of the 30 defendants involved. 

Shah was the leader of the telemarketing scam that targeted people who were not tech-savvy and could not afford to lose their money.

"She always knew what she was doing wrong," Sobelman said. 

Prosecutors told the judge in a pre-sentencing submission Shah had used the proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle that included a 10,000-square-foot mansion. 

U.S. District Judge Sidney H Stein noted he was not sentencing a person people see on television, rather that was “simply a character” and the show "involves role playing. … It's a heavily scripted operation".

Shah apologised for her actions and pledged to pay $US6.5 million in restitution and forfeiture once she is released from prison.

"I struggled to accept responsibility for the longest time because I deluded myself into believing … that I did nothing wrong," she said. 

"For years I blamed other people for putting me in this position," believing she was duped and manipulated, she said. 

"I have no-one to blame but myself. … I wish I could have stood outside myself and seen the harm I was causing and changed course.

Prosecutors wanted a 10-year prison sentence, while Shah’s defence team argued for a three-year term. 

Shah will be subject to five years for supervised release once she gets out of prison.

