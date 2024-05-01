The Project

Reality Star Brings ‘Australia’s Best Kept Secret’ Chicken Salt To The UK

Made In Chelsea reality star David Templer has revealed that he is bringing Australia’s beloved chicken salt to the UK.

“I finally perfected the recipe; we’re just working on the branding,” Templer revealed in an episode of the show.

“Everywhere you go in Australia, they’ve got chicken salt. So I thought, ‘Do you know what? I’m bringing it.”

The brand, Temps Tastes Co, claims that chicken salt is “Australia’s best kept secret”, and we’ll proudly claim it.

Not only will chicken salt revolutionise fish and chips for the Brits, it will also offer a piece of home to the 165,000 Australians currently residing in the UK. Social media flocked to the brand’s Instagram post to share their thoughts and feelings on chicken salt making its way to their home soil.

“I literally tell people in the UK about chicken salt all the time, and now you’ve created it! Proud of you,” one user said.

“Thank you, I got mine on Saturday, it tastes fantastic. Put it on my roasties before, during and after cooking,” another happy customer said.

Another added: “It’s a game changer. Love it. Quick delivery also.”

