Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Stars, Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky, Split After 27 Years Of Marriage

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy have split after 27 years of marriage.

People Magazine reported a source had confirmed the pair had ended their marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” it said.

“They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Richards and Umanksy married in 1996 and share three daughters, Alexia, Sophia and Portia. Richards also has a daughter Farrah to her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

During a recent filming of the 13th season of Real Lives of Beverly Hills, Richards told Page Six that other castmates had been questioning the status of her marriage to Umanksy.

