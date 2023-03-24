The Project

Real Estate Agent Commended For Gifting Scratchie And A Heartfelt Rejection Letter To Disappointed Homebuyer

A Reddit user posted an image of a rejection letter and scratchie they received from a real estate agent.

In a letter titled, ‘REALLY SORRY YOU MISSED OUT’, a real estate agent has gifted a disappointed homebuyer a scratchie.

The prospective homebuyer was outbid by another homebuyer, missing out on purchasing a home they were really keen to get.

“I know how keen you were to make it yours, and as much as we love our work, there are parts that are difficult,” the agent wrote.

“Telling someone the bad news that they have missed out on a property they are very keen on is certainly the worst part of our role.”

“I enclose a ‘Scratchie’ to try to soften the disappointment! I’m hoping that this will be a lucky one which will boost your kitty, so next time, you can extend your offer just that little bit more.”

Most commenters thought the gesture was very lovely, although some wording was questionable.

“I actually think they didn’t have to give anything, but they did. The wording could’ve been better, but still something for nothing,” one person commented.

“It was nice until the line ‘So next time you can extend your offer that little bit more. It implies a lack of money rather than not seeing any more value in the property,” one user wrote.

“I think it’s a sweet gesture, and even though it’s likely not a winner, maybe it could be.”

“Honestly, I don’t hate this. The bar is set so low with real estate agents that I consider this good service.”

However, some users slammed the real estate agent for encouraging gambling.

“R u f***ing kidding! Using gambling to encourage rent bidding, so many levels of wrong,” one heated person wrote.

“Also, the feeling of inevitably losing twice.”

Image: Reddit @drtisk

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping
