The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Property Ahead Of Open House

Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Property Ahead Of Open House

A Sydney real estate agent accidentally burned down a multi-million dollar property on Sydney’s northern beaches while preparing for an open house.

According to news.com.au, Julie Bundock was preparing for the open house when she noticed the home’s tenants had left bedding on the deck to dry.

Bundock moved the bedding onto a shelf underneath a switched-on light, where it is believed to have caught alight and started the major fire. 

The blaze destroyed the $3 million home along with all the renter’s possessions. 

The owner of the property, Peter Bush, and the four renters, Elise Coulter, Reggie Songaila, Lauren Coulter and Ella Eagle, took the matter to court. 

Mr Bush told the court that Bundock has said words to the effect of: “Oh my God Pete, I think I have burnt down your house”.

Justice David Hammerschlag ruled that Bundock “actively created the risk of fire and the consequent harm”, and ordered her employer, Domain Residential Northern Beaches, to pay Mr Bush $740,642 and a combined $121,475 to the four renters.

Coalition Calls For Airlines To Pay For Plane Delays
NEXT STORY

Coalition Calls For Airlines To Pay For Plane Delays

Advertisement

Related Articles

Coalition Calls For Airlines To Pay For Plane Delays

Coalition Calls For Airlines To Pay For Plane Delays

Coalition senators Bridget McKenzie and Dean Smith have introduced legislation to force airlines to compensate domestic travellers if flights are delayed or cancelled or if their luggage is lost or damaged.
Hospital Investigating Allegations Staff Tried To Access Kate Middleton’s Records

Hospital Investigating Allegations Staff Tried To Access Kate Middleton’s Records

The hospital where Kate Middleton recently had abdominal surgery is investigating claims staff allegedly tried to access the Princess of Wales’ medical records.
Mum Furious After Buying Easter Shirt For Her Daughter That Says 'I’m Pregnant' On It

Mum Furious After Buying Easter Shirt For Her Daughter That Says 'I’m Pregnant' On It

One mum was caught by surprise when she ordered a sweet Easter shirt for her daughter from online retailer Shein, and it arrived with an unexpected added detail.
Internet Divided After Pregnant Mum Posts Disappointment At Gender Reveal

Internet Divided After Pregnant Mum Posts Disappointment At Gender Reveal

A pregnant mother has divided the internet after she was captured being upset at her baby’s gender reveal, disappointed about having another girl.
Smaller, More Intimate Weddings Are The Trend For 2024

Smaller, More Intimate Weddings Are The Trend For 2024

A new report has revealed smaller, casual weddings will be the latest trend for weddings in 2024.