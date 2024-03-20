Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Property Ahead Of Open House

According to news.com.au, Julie Bundock was preparing for the open house when she noticed the home’s tenants had left bedding on the deck to dry.

Bundock moved the bedding onto a shelf underneath a switched-on light, where it is believed to have caught alight and started the major fire.

The blaze destroyed the $3 million home along with all the renter’s possessions.

The owner of the property, Peter Bush, and the four renters, Elise Coulter, Reggie Songaila, Lauren Coulter and Ella Eagle, took the matter to court.

Mr Bush told the court that Bundock has said words to the effect of: “Oh my God Pete, I think I have burnt down your house”.

Justice David Hammerschlag ruled that Bundock “actively created the risk of fire and the consequent harm”, and ordered her employer, Domain Residential Northern Beaches, to pay Mr Bush $740,642 and a combined $121,475 to the four renters.