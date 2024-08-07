The Project

Real Estate Agency Slammed For ‘Tenant Of The Month Awards’

A real estate agency has been slammed after one of its franchises presented a pair of tenants with a ‘Tenant of the Month’ award for being a “pleasure” to deal with.

Ray White issued an apology after the tenants received the controversial award after social media users believed it to be “degrading” and “highly patronising.”

“To qualify, rent must always be paid on time, your home must be well presented (and) be a pleasure to deal with,” a social media post reads.

Facebook users likened the initiative to a “participation award.”

“A ‘Tenant of the Month’ award, What (is) next, (a) leash and collar,” one Facebook user wrote.

“OMG condescending much,” one commenter wrote.

“Wtf. Can’t wait for the gold stars,” another said.

“It’s highly patronising. We’re not some subclass of home dwellers who need an ‘encouragement award’ to do what I’m sure most of us do anyway as decent people,” another wrote.

“To qualify, they attend to repairs and maintenance promptly, and urgent repairs immediately. They have met all the minimum standards required for rental properties,” they quipped.

A Ray White spokesperson issued an apology for any offence caused by the post, acknowledging that these awards are uncommon among the franchise.

“The intention was to celebrate the positive relationships we have with our tenants but we understand it has been interpreted in a different light and for that, we are deeply sorry,” a spokesperson told news.com.au in a statement.

“We value all our tenants and have always strived to create a respectful and inclusive community.”

