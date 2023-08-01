The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

RBA Leaves Rates On Hold At 4.1%

RBA Leaves Rates On Hold At 4.1%

The Reserve Bank has left interest rates on hold at 4.1 per cent for August, as homeowners breathe a sigh of relief for another month.

It’s the second month in a row that the central bank has held the rate, after raising it 12 times since May last year.  

Despite the decision to hold the rate steady, Governor Philip Lowe warned that further rises may be necessary in order to curb inflation. 

Lowe, who is due to leave his role in September, said that although inflation was declining, it was still too high. 

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks,” he said. 

Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomed the decision, saying many homeowners would be relieved by the news. 

"This is a welcome reprieve for Australians already doing it tough enough. Australians are still under the pump, even as inflation moderates and even after this decision today," he said.

Man Charged With 1,623 Child Abuse Offences
NEXT STORY

Man Charged With 1,623 Child Abuse Offences

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Man Charged With 1,623 Child Abuse Offences

    Man Charged With 1,623 Child Abuse Offences

    A childcare worker has been charged over extensive abuse at centres across two Australian states and overseas.
    Neighbours Is Returning To Channel 10

    Neighbours Is Returning To Channel 10

    Neighbours is getting a new time slot on Channel 10 when the show returns to screens in September.
    Woman Cancels Date With Boyfriend After He Refuses To Wear Pink To Barbie

    Woman Cancels Date With Boyfriend After He Refuses To Wear Pink To Barbie

    A young woman has called off a movie date with her boyfriend after he turned down her request to dress in pink for a screening of Barbie.
    England ‘Snub’ Aussies In Traditional Post Ashes Drinks

    England ‘Snub’ Aussies In Traditional Post Ashes Drinks

    Tensions continued to run high after England took the Fifth Test, ending the series in a tie.
    Expert Believes Humans Are Getting More Unattractive With Every Generation

    Expert Believes Humans Are Getting More Unattractive With Every Generation

    A facial analyst has taken to the internet to explain why the human race is getting less attractive with every generation, and he pins it down to poor sleeping patterns and modern diets.