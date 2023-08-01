RBA Leaves Rates On Hold At 4.1%

It’s the second month in a row that the central bank has held the rate, after raising it 12 times since May last year.

Despite the decision to hold the rate steady, Governor Philip Lowe warned that further rises may be necessary in order to curb inflation.

Lowe, who is due to leave his role in September, said that although inflation was declining, it was still too high.

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks,” he said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomed the decision, saying many homeowners would be relieved by the news.

"This is a welcome reprieve for Australians already doing it tough enough. Australians are still under the pump, even as inflation moderates and even after this decision today," he said.