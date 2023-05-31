The Project

RBA Boss Philip Lowe Says Aussies Should Find A Housemate To Lower Rent Costs

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has suggested Aussies should either find a flatmate or move back home with their parents to bring down rent prices, which are expected to rise even further.

With a mix of population growth and vacancy rates at record lows, Lowe said that supply was not keeping up with demand, warning rental prices could jump by 10 per cent.

“The vacancy rates in each city are very low … there are few things that have contributed to that,” he said.

“People wanted more space, they were working from home … so the average number of people living in each dwelling declined and that increased the demand for the total number of dwellings.

“The population is increasing by two per cent this year, are there two per cent more houses? No,” he said.

Lowe and the RBA have, however, given Aussie a bizarre piece of advice to try and bring down rental prices, telling Aussies to find a flatmate or simply move back home.

“As rents go up, people decide not to move out of home, or you don’t have that home office, you get a flatmate,” he said.

“We need more people on average to live in each dwelling, and prices do that.”

