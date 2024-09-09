The Project

Raygun Becomes World Number 1 Breaker Thanks To Points System

Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn has returned to Australia ranked as the number 1 breaker in the world.

Despite an Olympic performance that went viral, Raygun has reached the number 1 rank thanks to the points she won at the Oceania qualifier that booked her spot in Paris.

Because of her win, Raygun earned 1,000 points towards her ranking with the World DanceSport Federation, catapulting her to the top spot.

Breaking her silence following the Olympics, Raygun told The Project the “energy and vitriol that people had was pretty alarming”.

"There's been a portion of very angry and, you know, awful responses, not only attacking me but attacking my husband, attacking my crew, attacking the breaking and street dance community in Australia, my family," she said.

The 36-year-old responded to disapproval from within the breaking community that she set back the progression of the sport.

"It is really sad to hear those criticisms," she said.

"And I am very sorry for the backlash that the community has experienced, but I can't control how people react."

