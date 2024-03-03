Raye Smashes BRIT Awards Record While Kylie Minogue Wins Global Icon Award

The British pop singer smashed the record of four, which was jointly held between Adele, Blur and Harry Styles.

Raye was in tears as she accepted the award for Album of the Year, saying she was ugly crying on national television”.

“I’m so proud of this album, I’m in love with music – all I ever wanted to be was an artist,” she said.

Her record is an incredible feat, as she’s never won a BRIT Award before this year.

Now she’s won as many as Harry Styles, Dua nLipa, David Bowie, Oasis and Phil Collins.

It was also a big night for Australia’s own Kylie Minogue, who earned the Global Icon Award.

Taking to the stage at the O2 Arena on Saturday, she first paid tribute to the biggest winner of the night, saying: "I'm just going to be sobbing with Raye, Raye you did that."

Minogue also said "There's a part of me that's the 14-year-old girl in the room dreaming of making music" and told music students that she feels their "promise" as well.

"I love you, and I will always love you, you have my heart," she said.

The singer then performed a medley of her hit songs with three separate costume reveals.