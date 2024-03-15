The Project

Rats Get High After Eating Marijuana From Police Evidence Room

Rats are running around a New Orleans police station high after getting into confiscated marijuana being held as evidence.

According to the city's police chief, the department's ageing offices are becoming dilapidated and infested with cockroaches, rats and mould. 

"The rats eating our marijuana, they're all high," said Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

Superintendent Kirkpatrick described the poor conditions at the offices that have housed New Orleans police since 1968, saying officers had found rat droppings on their desks. 

The city is planning on moving the department to new offices, with Superintendent Kirkpatrick saying moving the headquarters was being made a priority. 

