Rare Vegemite Jar Sells At Auction For $6,300

A rare gold-plated commemorative Vegemite jar was sold at auction for an astounding $6,300.

The Australian icon of spreads Vegemite recently celebrated its 100th birthday. They released 1000 fine silver replicas of the jars to commemorate the huge milestone.

The silver jars came in two sizes, one and three ounces, and sold for $160 and $320, respectively.

Alongside these silver jars, Vegemite released ten gold-plated silver mini jars, five one-ounce and five three-ounce. Anyone who had purchased a silver jar was put in a draw to win one of these gold jars.

One gold jar had been listed on eBay and ended up selling for $6,350 after 44 bids.

“Gold Vegemite Mini Jar … Low Mintage,” the listing read.

“RARE LIMITED!... One of only 5 ever to be made.”

The sale has prompted others to list their highly-sought after silver mini jars for up to $2,300.

Vegemite has also announced that they will be releasing more memorabilia. To extend their 100th birthday celebrations, the Aussie icon will be releasing 330ml drinking glasses adorned with different designs from the century.

After conducting a poll, Aussies said they wanted to see the return of this memorabilia, which the brand has not released since their 80th birthday back in 2003.

The glasses will be available to purchase from the 27 September 2023, and will be available for four weeks at Coles.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by VEGEMITE (@vegemite)

